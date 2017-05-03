Ancajas to defend title against Kinoshita

International Boxing Federation (IBF) super flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas will defend his title against mandatory challenger Teiru Kinoshita of Japan possibly on July 2 as one of the undercards in the Manny Pacquiao-Jeff Horn world title bout at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

Ancajas’ trainer and manager Joven Jimenez confirmed the latest development, adding that international matchmaker Sean Gibbons has already informed them about the upcoming fight though no other details were finalized.

“It’s already confirmed Teiru Kinoshita will be Jerwin’s next foe. The camp of the Japanese boxer has agreed already,” Jimenez told The Manila Times on Wednesday. “But we are still ironing out some of the details like the date and venue.”

“I think the possible date is on July 2 in Australia as one of the undercard fights in Sir Manny’s fight. We already started the light training and we’re hopeful Jerwin will become stronger and faster in this fight,” added Jimenez. “Our handlers, the MP promotion, like the fight to happen also in Australia.”

Jimenez added the IBF rated No. 1 Japanese challenger is a wise fighter who attacks and runs in most of his fights. Kinoshita, 31, a southpaw, is a veteran of 27 bouts that include one loss, a draw and eight knockout wins.

After losing the vacant IBF super flyweight belt in 2014 to South African Zolani Tete via unanimous decision, Kinoshita boosted his stocks by winning his last six fights, five by knockout, since 2014 to get another crack at the title.

“I think the second title defense of Jerwin won’t be that easy so we have to be ready,” said Jimenez. “We’re watching some fight video of Kinoshita and he’s really good.”

Known for being a good technical fighter, Ancajas beat Puerto Rican McJoe Arroyo last September in Taguig City to capture the IBF title. He also defended the belt last January 29 in Macau, China by posting a sixth round technical knockout win over Mexican Jose Alfredo Rodriguez.

The 25-year-old boxer from Panabo Davao del Norte is holding a 26-1-1 win-loss-draw record with 17 knockouts.

