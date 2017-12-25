Ancajas inks 6-match deal with Top Rank

International Boxing Federation (IBF) super flyweight Jerwin Ancajas has signed a six-fight contract with Top Rank Promotion headed by Bob Arum according to international matchmaker Sean Gibbons.

“We finished the deal two days ago and we executed the contract along working with Top Rank’s Bob Arum, Joven (Jimenez) Sports and Manny (Pacquiao) out in the Philippines. Everybody is working as a team to take Jerwin to a new level and keep him moving along,” Gibbons told The Manila Times via overseas call.

The first fight will be held in Texas, USA on February 3, against Mexican Israel Gonzalez.

Although Arum has the right to terminate the contract if Ancajas did not perform well, Gibbons is confident that the 25-year old Ancajas (28-1-1 win-loss-draw record with 19 knockouts) will become the next big Filipino fighter after Pacquiao.

“First of all, I would not be in the position if I didn’t think he could keep on improving and eventually to take on the Juan Estradas – take on the Thai champion (World Boxing Council super flyweight champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai) — and to take on anybody in the 115 pounds. Jerwin is going to be ready,” he added.

Gibbons said Ancajas is a potential crowd-drawer because of his boxing skill and charisma.

“It is really difficult comparing Jerwin to Manny Pacquiao but Jerwin is Jerwin. Jerwin also has the ability to captivate the people like Manny did. And you know, Manny was built for a period of 10 to 12 years. Manny Pacquiao wasn’t Manny Pacquiao overnight, so I believe Jerwin is going to be the next biggest Filipino fighter,” said Gibbons, adding that his ward can surpass the accomplishments of former World Boxing Organization super bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire Jr. and IBF flyweight champion Donnie Nietes.

Ancajas is coming off an impressive sixth round technical knockout win over Irish Jamie Conlan last November 18 in Belfast, Ireland. It was his third straight victory this year after beating Mexican Jose Rodriguez and Japanese Teiru Kinoshita.