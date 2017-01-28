Ancajas ready to defend IBF belt in Macau

International Boxing Federation (IBF) super bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas will be defending his belt against Mexican challenger Jose Alfredo Rodriguez on Sunday at the Cotai Arena in Venetian Resort in Macau, China.

Ancajas, who dethroned erstwhile Puerto Rican world champion McJoe Arroyo via unanimous decision last September in Taguig City, is now ready to defend his title against the 27-year-old former interim World Boxing Association light flyweight champion.

“Jerwin (Ancajas) is fully ready to defend the title. We already stopped our training earlier and we’re just going to wait for tomorrow’s fight,” Ancajas’ trainer and manager Joven Jimenez told The Manila Times via overseas call on Saturday after the formal weigh-in of both fighters.

“We are also confident that Jerwin will be able to defend the title because of his latest condition,” he added. “He also worked hard in training and I don’t see any setback on our part. We have no doubt about our boxer’s chances.”

Ancajas and his crew arrived in Macau only last Wednesday.

Jimenez also believes that the Panabo Del Norte boxer has a strong chance of scoring a knockout victory in the fight. If not, he said Ancajas (25-1-1 win-loss-draw record with 16 knockouts) would definitely win every round.

“Ancajas’ power has increased a lot, his speed, and timing. So we’re not worried,” said Jimenez. “A knockout win of Jerwin is a huge possibility. We’re very thankful to those who support us especially Mr. Hermie Esguerra for lending his gym in Lipa, Batangas.”

Ancajas also sparred with former world title contender Drian Francisco during the course of his training.

But Jimenez said they are not underestimating Rodriguez (32-4 win-loss record with 19 knockouts). The Mexican is also known for his speed and power that’s why Ancajas needs to be careful in his first title defense.

“I told him (Ancajas) to fight smart and I warned him that he’ll be fighting in a world title level, so there is no place of complacency.” Ancajas tipped the scale at 114 pounds while Rodriguez was 114.6 pounds during the formal weigh-in prior to the fight night.