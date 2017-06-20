Ancajas ready for title defense vs Kinoshita

International Boxing Federation (IBF) super flyweight titleholder Jerwin Ancajas said he’s “95 percent” ready to defend his belt against Japanese challenger Teiru Kinoshita on July 2 at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

Ancajas, 25, said he worked on his speed and power during his training camp in Imus, Cavite. Ancajas’ bout vs Kinoshita serves as one of the undercards for the Manny Pacquiao-Jeff Horn main event.

“I’m 95 percent ready to defend my title. I will fight with pride like Senator Manny (Pacquiao),” said Ancajas during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday at the Golden Phoenix Hotel in Pasay City.

Ancajas (26-1-1 win-loss record with 17 knockouts) added he is not looking to knockout Kinoshita (25-1-1 record with eight knockouts) but will just focus on throwing accurate punches and technical strategies.

“Timing is very important and I’m sure the knockout will come. I don’t need to force that. All I need to do is to stay accurate with my punches because skills wise, I believe I have the edge,” added the Panabo, Davao del Norte native.

Trainer and manager Joven Jimenez said Ancajas is six-pound over the super flyweight 115-lbs limit although he is confident that his boxer will make the cut.

Ancajas won the world title last September with a unanimous decision win against McJoe Arroyo of Puerto Rico in Taguig City. He successfully retained his IBF crown last January with a seventh-round technical knockout win over Mexican Jose Alfredo Rodriguez at the Cotai Arena in Macau.

This will be the second time he will be in an undercard bout for eight-division world champion Pacquiao. He knocked out Tanzanian Fadhili Majiha on November 23, 2014 during the Pacquiao-Chris Algieri bout in Macau, China.