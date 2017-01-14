Ancajas to receive $40,000 purse

INTERNATIONAL Boxing Federation (IBF) super flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas will be getting at least $40,000 for his upcoming title defense against Mexican Jose Alfredo Rodriguez on January 29 at the Studio City Casino in Macau.

Ancajas’ manager and trainer Joven Jimenez said that it’s going to be the highest paycheck his ward would receive so far.

“It’s going to be $40,000 for Jerwin’s first title defense in Macau on the 29th. This will be the biggest paycheck in his young boxing career that’s why he’d be doing his best to win the fight.”

Jimenez said that Chinese promotion firm Rejoy Group already signed the contract.

“We are confident that he is going to retain the title. Jerwin’s power is improving and also his speed. But I’m reminding him to be cautious against his opponent because he will be fighting now in world title bout.”

Ancajas, 25, holds a 25-1-1 win-loss-draw record with 16 knockouts. The 27-year-old Rodriguez, on the other hand carries a 32-4 win-loss record with 19 knockouts.

“We are still waiting for our plane tickets for Macau. While we are waiting, the training and sparring of Jerwin continues. We haven’t seen any problem so far,” said Jimenez.

Manny Pacquiao’s adviser Mike Koncz, who is also Ancajas’ promoter through MP promotions, expressed confidence on the Panabo, Davao del Norte boxer.

“I have seen him lately and I’m not worried about his fighting condition,” Koncz said in separate interview. “Jerwin is a very young guy, intelligent and he trains harder than before. I believe he’s going to win the fight. I already sent them all the details from Macau and I won’t take that Macau offer if it isn’t reasonable,” added Koncz.

Ancajas dethroned erstwhile-undefeated Puerto Rican champion McJoe Arroyo via unanimous decision for the IBF super flyweight crown last September in Taguig City.