Ancajas retains IBF belt via TKO win

International Boxing Federation (IBF) super flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas retained his title via eighth round technical knockout victory against Mexican Jose Alfredo Rodriguez at the Venetian in Macau, China late Sunday.

Ancajas, now with a win-loss-draw record of 26-1-1 with 17 knockouts, bombarded Rodri­guez with crisp punches for the duration of the 12-round match. The Mexican quit because of shoulder injury at the start of the eighth round.

“I’m just fine and feel good. I’m very happy that my hard work has finally paid off,” Ancajas, 25, told The Manila Times in an interview upon his arrival on Monday. “I established my jab in the early rounds and followed very well our game plan. I didn’t expect that he’s going to quit.”

Ancajas’ manager and trainer Joven Jimenez said Rodriguez (32-5 record with 19 knockouts) was hurt in the seventh round. “Jerwin beat him up in the seventh round and he was really hurt that’s why he refused to fight in the next round,” said Jimenez in a separate interview.

“If the fight continued, I’m pretty sure he’ll be knocked out in the ninth ,” he added. “Jerwin’s jab was very effective and powerful. At the same time, he’s moving fast in different angles during the fight.”

In the early rounds, the Panabo Davao del Norte boxer employed counter-punching to soften his 27-year old foe.

Ancajas caught Rodriguez with various combinations and body shots in the seventh round. The Mexican told the referee that he couldn’t continue because of pain in his shoulder.

It was Ancajas’ first title defense after winning the world title in September via unanimous decision from erstwhile-undefeated Puerto Rican McJoe Arroyo in Taguig City.

Ancajas took home only $3,750 during his first world title bout but earned $40,000 in his first title defense.

Ancajas is one of the three current Filipino world champions the other two namely World Boxing Organization welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao and WBO bantamweight champion Marlon Tapales.