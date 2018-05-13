Ancajas sees Pinoy pugs dominating super fly class

International Boxing Federation (IBF) super flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas predicted that there would be more all-Filipino world title fights in the super flyweight category, which according to him is good for Philippine boxing.

There are many good 115-pounder boxers in the Philippines and it would be great if Filipinos will rule the flyweight class,” Ancajas said.

Ancajas (29-1-1 record with 20 knockouts) will defend his title against compatriot Jonas Sultan (14-3 record with nine knockouts) on May 26 in Fresno, California.

“I only have four rounds of sparring left before I fly to the US on Monday,” said Ancajas, whose sparring partner is super featherweight fighter Pete Apolinar.

“I believe I recorded 100 rounds of sparring,” he added.

The last time an all-Filipino world title fight happened in the flyweight division was in 1925 when Pancho Villa defended his title against Clever Sencio. Villa won the match via unanimous decision.

Another pair of Filipino boxers, former IBF flyweight champion Donnie Nietes and Aston Palicte, will battle for the vacant World Boxing Organization super flyweight belt on August 18 in Cebu City.