Ancajas wants to fight Gonzalez in unification bout

International Boxing Federation (IBF) super flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas said that he wants to fight Nicaraguan World Boxing Council (WBC) super flyweight champion Roman Gonzalez in a unification bout, three days after successfully defending his belt against Mexican Jose Alfredo Rodriguez.

“It’s a dream of every boxer in my weight class to fight the best and ‘Chocolatito’ (Gonzalez) is the best boxer [in the super flyweight division],” Ancajas, 25, told the media on Tuesday during the Philippine Sportswriters Association Weekly forum at the Golden Phoenix Hotel in Pasay City.

The 29-year-old Gonzalez holds a win-loss record of 46-0 with 38 knockouts.

“My trainer (Joven Jimenez) always reminds me to get ready because opportunity might come,” the Panabo, Davao del Norte boxer said.

“I want a unification fight with him next. You can ask any boxer in our division and they will say the name Gonzalez,” he added. “If I’ll have the opportunity to face him, it will be a great honor. But everything will depend on the decision of my manager.”

Ancajas (26-1-1 win-loss-draw record with 17 knockouts) could possibly fight in at least two to three matches this year, including a possible undercard in a Manny Pacquiao fight in April most likely in Australia.

“I have to undergo proper conditioning and that’s more of a possibility to have two or three more fights this year,” he said. “If I’ll be chosen to fight as an undercard in Manny’s fight, it will be a great honor too.”

Asked who is tougher between Puerto Rican McJoe Arroyo and Rodriguez, Ancajas said: “It’s Arroyo because he fought to the last round and didn’t give up.”