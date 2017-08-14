Ancheta sweeps way to Shell Active Chess national finals

David Ancheta sustained his hot start with a stronger finish, winning his last three games to clinch the kiddies crown via sweep while Adrian Yulo and Ahmad Ali Azote took the two other titles in the Shell National Youth Active Chess Championship’s Northern Mindanao leg at SM City in Cagayan de Oro last Sunday.

Ancheta, who racked up six straight victories in the opening round of the two-day tournament, repelled Prince Mella in a duel of top bets in the seventh round then the Corpus Christi School ace outplayed Kiel Villa and Joel Hoy to complete his domination of the 7-12 age group of the third leg of the five-stage regional circuit culminating in the grand finals in October.

Joseph dela Rama of City Central School also hurdled his last three games, including a final round victory over Kurt Managase, to finish solo second with eight points and nail the other berth in the grand finals set Oct. 7-8 at SM Mall of Asia.

Yulo, who also swept his first six games in the juniors division, crushed Mary Joy Tan at resumption then settled for draws against Ronald Canino and Clyde Saraos to capture the crown on an eight-point output. Canino scored 7.5 points to place second and gain a berth in the grand finals.

Meanwhile, Walter Raagas, Terminal Manager of Shell’s North Mindanao Import Facility (NMIF), graced the awards rites of the country’s longest talent-search sponsored by Pilipinas Shell for the 25th year and sanctioned by the National Chess Federation of the Philippines.

Azote, locked in a three-way tie with Romeo Canino and Emmanuel Acierto after six rounds in the seniors division, defeated Acierto, Arden Abiad and Marc Villarojo then watched Romeo Canino drop his eighth round match to Acierto to emerge solo winner with eight points. Acierto took the runner-up honors and a seat in the national finals with seven points.

Also making it to the national finals are the top female players, including Rhea Jean Canino of Kauswagan Central School, Mary Joy Tan of Jasaan National HS and Zsuzsa Grace Tabudlong of University of Mindanao (Davao City).

Canino closed out with seven points to gain top honors in the kiddies side; Tan also pooled seven points in the juniors division; while Tabudlong wound up with 5.5 points in the seniors category.

Meanwhile, Davao will host the next leg on Sept. 2-3 for the Southern Mindanao stage, also at SM City, before the regional elims winds up in Cebu for the Visayas qualifier on Sept.16-17 at SM City. The circuit is backed by Shell V-Power, Shell Advance, Shell Rimula, Shell Helix, Shell Fuel Save, and Shell Card and held in partnership with SM Supermalls.