Anchor Land carves own market niche

There are lots of great reasons why having a condo along a picturesque thoroughfare like Roxas Boulevard has a huge investment potential

Business-savvy people pursue several forms of investments to build their wealth. It is perhaps every person’s dream to just sit back, leverage their investment, and let it do the work for them. This way they can relax while their investment earn them passive income. However, one burning question needs to be answered first: What can be a good and wise investment?

Real estate has always been a good investment option and has become even better, thanks to further development of various projects in Metro Manila and other key urban areas. Property investments can be a good source of passive income; and their value appreciate over time, especially in major commercial districts. However, you must still be well-informed and wise enough to know which property will be wise enough to put your money on, with utmost consideration on its type, location and developer.

Anchor Land carves own niche

Among real estate companies in the Philippines, Anchor Land Holdings Inc. (ALHI) has made a difference by building condominium properties that cater to the upscale market, especially for the Chinese-Filipino and foreigners, and have the best amenities and unit deliverables that an investor wants to see in his property. It has raised the bar of excellence in all its undertakings when it comes to quality, luxury condo living and the best after-sales service to all of their clients. A testament of this is the number of local and international awards and recognition that it has achieved over the years.

Major projects

The first grand project of ALHI in Roxas Boulevard is Admiral Baysuites, a European-style and -inspired 53-story residential condominium. When the old Admiral Hotel was bought, the company was able to preserve its history and sophistication by merging heritage with concepts in modern luxurious living in the condo’s design.

Another project along Roxas Boulevard that is waiting to unfold is the Admiral Grandsuites. It will be the sister tower of Admiral Baysuites, and will also feature the grandeur and richness of sophisticated luxury condo living.

ALHI truly makes everything special for property owners, from location, to design, to quality living, to after-sales service. There is no doubt that the company offers only the best. ALHI makes sure that you and your property will be always attended to and taken care of even after the transaction has been done. Should you decide to lease out your property, ALHI’s Leasing and Asset Management Team will assist you in making sure that your asset is maximized to its full potential by enforcing rent collection, building maintenance and repair, and unit housekeeping.