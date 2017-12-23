Anchor Land makes foray into hotel business

HIGH-END real estate developer Anchor Land Holdings, Inc. is expanding its business portfolio via a foray into hotel developments next year.

Anchor Land said on Thursday that it would double its high-end tourism-related project efforts following a strong financial performance this year.

“For this year we are not just limited to luxury office and residential developments in Metro Manila, Anchor Land is likewise intensifying its presence in other key locations all around the country,” Anchor Land Chief Executive Officer Steve Lee said.

The company’s entry into the hotel business includes the upcoming Admiral Hotel, which will rise beside Admiral Baysuites and Admiral Grandsuites along Roxas Boulevard in Manila, and the Baylife Venue in Bay City which will feature leisure, corporate functions, and a seafood restaurant.

Outside the metropolis, Anchor Land is set to build hotels specifically in Coron, Palawan, and Boracay, Aklan, banking on the growth opportunities of these island tourism hubs.

“The Anchor Land branded hotel and resort-type developments in prime areas in Coron and Boracay are expected to attract both end-users and vacation rental or time-share investors. These new ventures will also position Anchor Land as the newest major player in the hotel and tourism sector,” the company said.

For its residential segment, the company is underway with the construction of Peak Parksuites, which will rise alongside Ateneo de Davao. The company aims to target not just students but also transient traders, businessmen, and tourists.

The company is currently building “Entertainment City” in Manila Bay that will house luxurious residential projects, as well as Copetone Baysuites, Cosmo Suites, and the Anchor Land Corporate Center.

“We will continue to explore new opportunities in the capital region and even strengthen our foothold in niche market segments,” Lee said.

In Binondo, Manila, Anchor Land is ongoing with the construction of 10 projects including Anchor Grandsuites, Eight Alonzo, and Juan Luna Logistics, among others.

“As one of the country’s premiere developers, we are always on the lookout for new opportunities and consistent in creating new niches. This is just a start of a bigger 2018 for Anchor Land and our clients, customers, partners and stakeholders can expect more in the coming days,” Lee said.