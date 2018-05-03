Anchor Land posts double-digit profit growth

PROPERTY developer Anchor Land said Wednesday that net income last year grew by 11 percent driven by brisk sales fueled by the country’s strong economic growth.

In a statement, Anchor Land said it achieved a net income of P620.05 million in 2017 compared to P559.76 million in 2016.

Revenues rose 25 percent to P6.01 billion, the bulk of which came from a 27 percent increase in property sales to P5.38 billion from P4.25 billion in 2016.

Property sales were generated mostly from Monarch Parksuites in Bay City and three properties in Binondo—Anchor Grandsuites, Princeview Parksuites and Oxford Parksuites.

Recurring income increased 26 percent increase to P366.06 million from P290.48 million recorded a year earlier.

Rental income was generated from its warehouse lease to One Logistics in Baclaran and One Soler in Binondo, and from One Shopping Center and Two Shopping Center in Baclaran. The company also has commercial units in various residential properties like Admiral Baysuites, Solemare Parksuites, Anchor Skysuites, Wharton Parksuites and Mandarin Square.

“We continued to enhance our competitive lead in our core niche markets with our luxury developments, which secured a steady source of income for the company last year,” Anchor Land Chief Executive Officer Steve Li said.

The company last year boosted its tourism segment in Coron, Palawan and Boracay in Aklan. It will also develop a high-end residential condominium in Davao City.

Earnings per share improved by 9.8 percent while return on equity grew by 9 percent.

“The Philippines’ continuously growing economy also helped boost our business. And with a 6 to 7 percent GDP growth, we are optimistic that we will be able to sustain our growth, which will pave the way for the company’s long-term development,” Li said.