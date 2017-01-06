Anchor Land to turn over 2nd Bay Area project

Developer Anchor Land Holdings Inc. is hoping to benefit from its advantage as an early entrant in the Bay Area residential market with the impending completion of its second project in the district, the company said on Thursday.

In a statement, Anchor Land said it is preparing for the turnover this year of units in its Monarch Parksuites project, the company’s second finished project in the area after Solemare Parksuites.

Anchor Land said that the completion of its Bay Area residential project proves its “investment prudence,” as the company was one of first luxury developers to enter the emerging business district after the SM group.

“Anticipating this kind of progress as early as 2007, ALHI ventured on residential projects starting with Solemare Parksuites to put its residents at an advantage,” Anchor Land said “Next to benefit from Aseana’s expected growth burst is Monarch Parksuites, with initial investors expected to receive the official turnover of their units in 2017.”

The 17-story Monarch Parksuites is located in the 204-hectare Aseana City.

“Units in Monarch Parksuites, located within Philippine Entertainment City and SM Mall of Asia Complex, will soon be turned over to its new owners to enjoy the perks of living near Asia’s future tourism capital and center for entertainment, gaming and shopping that includes City of Dreams, Solaire Resort and Casino, Okada Manila, among others,” Anchor Land earlier said.

Anchor Land expressed its optimism for the Bay Area, particularly Aseana City’s growth, mainly driven by the demand for residential and commercial properties in the area as well as the robust demand for office spaces from the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector.

“Continuous development in Aseana has been causing an upbeat mood among investors,” Anchor Land said. “And with more development projects coming in, Aseana is expected to open more job opportunities.”

The company noted that unit owners of Monarch Parksuites would be among the first to benefit from Aseana’s commercial, business, cultural, entertainment and lifestyle establishments.

“Community service areas are also within easy reach, with institutions like government agencies, hospitals, schools and churches nearby,” Anchor Land said.

Also, unit owners will get a great value of investment, as the project is located in a prime location, and is one of the firsts real estate developments in the township, the company added.

Monarch Parksuites is Anchor Land’s biggest residential condominium project to date, consisting of four residential towers, Windsor Place, Windsor Suites, Balmoral Place and Balmoral Suites.

In addition, the luxury condominium complex offers residents with more than 8,000 square meters of indoor and outdoor amenities.

“With a spectacular view of the bay, sculpted lawns and a garden deck for more breathable space within a thriving city, Monarch Parksuites does offer a wise investment for present and future unit owners,” Anchor Land said.