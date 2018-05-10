ANC’s ‘Local Legends’ docu series bags int’l award “

The Philippines lone 24-hour news channel, cable TV’s ANC, celebrated its Silver World Medal victory at the 2018 New York Festivals World’s Best TV & Films’ Cinematography category for “Bandurria,” the pilot episode of its documentary series “Local Legends.”

Bandurria narrated the grand history of guitar-making in San Antonio, Pampanga where the trade has been around for more than a century. Produced by the ABS-CBN News’ DocuCentral, Local Legends aimed to promote a deeper sense of pride in the country’s heritage by showcasing Filipino craftsmanship and artistry in music, food, and textiles.

ABS-CBN Integrated News & Current Affairs head and ANC managing director Ging Reyes said they hope Filipinos will have a newfound appreciation for the “living legends” in cultural communities through the documentary show.

“In Local Legends, the star is the product. Behind each piece is a story of someone who mastered their craft, their struggles, their inspiration, how they differentiate their product about the West, and their efforts to sustain their craft in a globalized market with more modern competitive means of mass production,” she stated.