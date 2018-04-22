And the country has a new world boxing champion

What a journey it has been for Michael “Gloves on Fire” Dasmariñas, who just won his IBO Bantamweight world title belt last Friday, April 20, at Ringstar Boxing’s ‘Roar of Singapore IV – The Night of Champions’, held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The 10,000 seater world-class stadium served as a venue for Dasmariñas to show his prowess and true Pinoy boxing talent. With the fight viewed live both on Fight Sports and Fox Sports Asia, and other platforms, across the world, to a possible 1 billion viewers.

Only last October 2017, after he TKO’d his opponent during ‘Roar of Singapore III’, then held at Suntec Convention Center, he was still touted by Ringstar as an up-and-coming boxer. Now, he has solidified his mark in the boxing scene by landing the much-coveted world title belt.

The 25-year old southpaw, now with a record of 28-2, who hails from Pili, Camarines Sur, ended the fight swiftly 40 seconds into the 4th round by knocking out 31-year French boxer Karim Guerfi, ranked 4th by WBC.

But what was noticeable before the fight was Dasmariñas’ mindset. Even after his training camp in Japan two months ago, he went back to the Philippines, with the mindset of a winner.

In a previous interview he says, “Handang handa na ako sa laban ko, kondisyon na ako, sana bukas na ang laban ko.” (I am more than ready and conditioned for my fight. I wish my fight was going to be tomorrow.)

During his pre-fight interview with Singapore daily Berita Harian, Dasmariñas says, “Napakalahalaga ng laban na ito dahil ito na ang pagkakataon ko na mapatunayan ko na karapat-dapat ako sa sport na boxing. Gusto ko rin mapatunayan ang sarili ko sa mga tao na may duda sa kakayahan ko bilang isang boksingero. Kaya gagamitin ko ang oportunidad na ito para mapakita sa lahat kung ano ang kaya kong gawin,… lalong-lalo na sa pamilya ko, at para mabigyan ko ng karangalan ang ating bansa.” (This fight is very important to me since this is my chance to prove to myself that I am worthy to be in this sport of boxing. I also need to prove to the people that doubt me, that I can do it as a boxer. So I take this opportunity as a way to show everyone what I am capable of… specially for my family, I want to help them and give honor to my country.)

When asked about his goals by the same daily, Dasmariñas says, “Gusto ko maging isang world champion, mabigyang karangalan ang bansa at matulungan ang pamilya ko. Gusto ko rin maging magandang ehemplo sa ibang tao, lalong-lalo na sa mga kababayan ko sa Camarines Sur.” (To be a world champion, to give honour to the country, and to help my family. I also want to be a good example to other people, specially those who come from my province.)

Ringstar Founder & CEO Scott Patrick Farrell in an interview before ‘Roar of Singapore IV’ says, “If Dasmariñas is successful in this fight, he will be catapulted into the top 10, and in line to face the current great champions of the bantamweight division. He has the chance now to move forward and aim for greatness, like what his country’s very own hero Manny Pacquiao has achieved.”

True to his monicker, “Gloves on Fire”, which came as such, due to a childhood experience, wherein he saw a family member burn his gloves when he was 9-years old, to dissuade him from taking up the sport of boxing, Dasmariñas seems to be on fire and ready for more.

His fellow Filipino boxer Jeson Umbal on the other hand, may not have finished the fight against Muhamad Ridhwan with a win, but it was a close fight, and he earned much of the respect of the thousands of spectators in the stadium. The scorecard of the judges determined the fate of both boxers, which gave the following results 112-116, 114-115, and 111-117, which landed in favor of the still undefeated Singaporean boxer (10-0), Muhamad “The Chosen Wan” Ridhwan.

