And the good (bad) news is…

By this time at your reading of this piece, we would have known whether the Philippine Azkals made it past Tajikistan in their all-important clash to secure an automatic slot in next year’s Asian Cup, the continent’s major football tournament.

The Asian Cup is 62 years old and its 2019 edition will be held in the United Arab Emirates.

A loss to the footballers from Central Asia would put the Philippine national football team’s attempt in jeopardy, especially if Yemen defeated Nepal in the other crucial match, but we can do the math later on what the Group F final standings will be to wrap up the qualifiers for the four contenders.

Arguably going in the Azkals’ favor is that the 7:30 p.m. match will be played at the venerable Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

The home advantage, of course, does not always work.

For instance, in the 2010 Suzuki Cup, now known as the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Championship, Vietnam hosted the Philippine national team in Hanoi but it was humiliated in front of thousands of local fans (probably including Ho Chi Minh himself, in spirit).

In that international, the Azkals beat the Vietnamese, 2-0, to book a first-ever semifinal berth in the Suzuki Cup.

The second goal came from Phil Younghusband and the first from Chris Greatwhich, arguably keying the momentous victory against Vietnam, whose coach would later say that the visitors had parked the bus on their way to their unprecedented feat.

Two years later, also in Hanoi, the Filipino booters again tormented Vietnam, 1-0, with the point coming from the legendary Emelio “Chieffy” Caligdong.

This time, no grumbles were heard from Vietnam’s coach, especially because the Philippine Azkals had figuratively thrown their rivals under the jeepney.

Caligdong and Greatwhich have since retired, not for good, which is a piece of good news from both stalwarts.

“Chieffy” is helping promote local football by being an ambassador of the sport and Chris has sprung another surprise when it was reported just recently that he is serving as Azkals assistant coach to Thomas Dooley.

That’s one trick from wearers of three hats, and one that will surely boost the stock of local football and hopefully that of the country that obviously needs other sporting heroes apart from Manny Pacquiao.

Hours ahead of the Philippines-Tajikistan encounter, we wish our team the best of good luck, although results, whether in basketball, volleyball or football, are not decided by good fortune alone.

Philippine football, at least its resurgence, also arguably began with that kick from Chris Greatwhich in Hanoi eight years ago.

He, Dooley and the boys had better start kicking some b**t and no offense meant to our friends and rivals from Tajikistan.