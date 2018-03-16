And the nominees for the 2nd Eddys for Movies are…

Entertainment Editor’s group to honor Viva’s Vic del Rosario, Jr., colleague Ricky Lo and the late movie critic and professor Mario Hernando with special awards

Four relative newcomers and a lady filmmaker who has announced her intention to retire will battle it out for the best director plum in the 2nd Eddys for Movies of The Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors (SPEEd).

First-time directors Alberto Monteras II (“Respeto”) and Julius Alfonso (“Deadma Walking”), 26-year-old Mikhail Red (“Birdshot”), 34-year-old Raya Martin (“Smaller And Smaller Circles”) are up against consistent hitmaker Cathy Garcia-Molina (“Unexpectedly Yours”) in the heavily contested category of the annual awards derby.

Their five works are vying for The Eddys’ Film of the Year trophy.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

In the Best Actress race, Megastar Sharon Cuneta (“Unexpectedly Yours”) is pitted against stage stalwart Joanna Ampil (“Ang Larawan”), international award-winning actress Alessandra de Rossi (“Kita Kita”), writer-actress Bela Padilla (“100 Tula”), and Mary Joy Apostol (“Birdshot”).

The David and Goliath theme continues in the best actor race as established names Aga Muhlach and Ronaldo Valdez (both for “Seven Sundays”) go up against Joshua Garcia (“Love You To The Stars And Back”) Edgar Allan Guzman (“Deadma Walking”) and rapper Abra (“Respeto”).

As initiated in 2017, three special awards will be given anew this year: The Joe Quirino Award will be given to the late movie reviewer and professor Mario Hernando (Posthumous Award); the Manny Pichel Award will be handed to entertainment editor and columnist Ricky Lo; while Producer of the Year will be given to Vic del Rosario, Jr. of Viva Entertainment.

Moreover, a special tribute will be given to Hernando, directors Mario J. delos Reyes, Soxy Topacio, Maning Borlaza, Argel Joseph, actress Isabel Granada and award-winning actor Bernardo Bernardo.

Organized by SPEEd—an organization of entertainment editors from the country’s national broadsheets and top tabloids—the Eddys aims to encourage local filmmakers, producers, writers, and actors to continue pursuing their passion of creating films that mirror the realities of Philippine society. Details of the awards night will be announced soon.

The rest of the nominees per category are as follows:

Best Supporting Actress—Angeli Bayani (“Maestra”), Alice Dixson (“The Ghost Bride”), Chai Fonacier (“Respeto”), Therese Malvar (“Ilawod”), and Jasmine Curtis-Smith (“Siargao”).

Best Supporting Actor—Enrique Gil (“Seven Sundays”), Sid Lucero (“Smaller And Smaller Circles”), Dido dela Paz (“Respeto”), Arnold Reyes (“Birdshot”) and Dominic Roco (“I’m Drunk, I Love You”).

Best Screenplay—Sigrid Andrea Bernardo (“Kita Kita”), Eric Cabahug (“Deadma Walking”), Jason Paul Laxamana (“100 Tula Para kay Stella”), Njel De Mesa and Alberto Monteras II (“Respeto”) and Raymond Lee/ Ria Limjap (“Smaller And Smaller Circles”).

Best Cinematography—Ike Avellana (“Respeto”), Mycko David (“Birdshot”), Neil Daza (“The Ghost Bride”), Odyssey Flores (“Siargao”), and J.A. Tadena (“Smaller And Smaller Circles”).

Best Visual Effects—“Ang Panday,” “Bliss,” “Gandarrapido: The Revenger Squad,” “Ilawod,” and “The Ghost Bride.”

Best in Musical Scoring—Ryan Cayabyab (“Ang Larawan”), Jay Durias (“Respeto”), Robbie Factoran and Ricardo Jugo (“Siargao”), Von de Guzman (“Deadma Walking”) and Jerrold Tarog (“I’m Drunk, I Love You”).

Best in Production Design—Popo Diaz (“Respeto”), Michael Español (“Birdshot”), Gino Gonzales (“Ang Larawan”), Ericson Navarro (“Smaller And Smaller Circles”), and Mark Christian Sabas (“The Ghost Bride”).

Best in Sound Design—Nicole Amores, et. al. (“Siargao”), KC Caballero (“Ang Larawan”), Albert Michael Idioma (“The Ghost Bride”), Albert Michael Idioma (“100 Tula Para Kay Stella”), and Corinne De San Jose (“Respeto”)

Best Editing—Lawrence Ang (“Respeto”), Jay Halili and Mikhail Red (“Birdshot”), Marya Ignacio (“Kita Kita”), Vanessa de Leon (“Deadma Walking”) and Mark Victor (“Siargao”).

Best Original Theme Song—“Aking Ligaya” (“Deadma Walking”) – lyrics by Eric Cabahug, arranged by Khalil Refuerzo, interpreted by Abby Sumaoang; “Basta’t Kasama Kita” (I’m Drunk, I Love You) – lyrics and arrangement by Kai Honasan (and Carlo Lava), interpreted by Kai Honasan; “Kaya Natin ‘Yan” (“100 Tula Para Kay Stella”) – lyrics by Jason Paul Laxamana, arranged by Carl Christian Guevarra, interpreted by Bela Padilla; “Respeto” (“Respeto”) – lyrics by Abra and Loonie, music by Jay Durias, beats by B-Boy Garcia, interpreted by Abra and Loonie, “Twelve” (“12”) – lyrics and interpreted by Alessandra de Rossi, music and arrangement by Marc Abaya.