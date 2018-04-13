And the winners are…

As the regular season comes to a close, it is that time again to choose the best players and executives in the NBA. Here is my fearless forecast as to the winners of the NBA’s top awards:

1) Most Valuable Player (MVP)—James Harden of the Houston Rockets will finally have his MVP moment after finishing second in MVP voting in 2015 and 2017. He is the best player not just on the NBA’s best team but definitely the entire league. He led the league in points and finished third in assists. More importantly, he led the Rockets to a league and franchise best 65-17 record even with the extended absence of superstar running mate Chris Paul. Enough said.

2) Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) – This will be a tight race between the Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid. Both have been impactful when they are on the floor. With Gobert patrolling the paint, the Jazz suddenly becomes the best defensive team allowing only 98 points per 100 possessions. Embiid, meanwhile, has anchored one of the top defensive teams in the league. The knock on both players: they have missed a ton of games but to be honest, no other player comes close to these two monsters.

3) Most Improved Player—Indiana Pacers’ Victor Olapido is a sure lock for this award. He averaged career-highs in points, rebounds, assists and just about every statistical category including field-goal percentages. He is also a deadly two-way player and is also sure to be part of one of the NBA Defensive Teams. From sidekick to superstar, Olapido has finally arrived.

4) Rookie of the Yea—Philadelphia’s triple double machine Ben Simmons is the runaway winner.

5) Sixth Man of the Year—The most valuable first man of the bench goes to Lou Williams of the Los Angeles Clippers by a mile. He is the team’s leading scorer and assists man and is also their undisputed leader. This is the second time he will bag this award.

6) Coach of the Year —This will be close one between Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey and Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens. Casey led the Raptors to the best record in the East, revamping their offense and coaching one of the best benches in the league. Stevens, meanwhile, suffered the loss of Gordon Hayward at the start of the season and guided the team in the last stages of the season without its best players, Kyrie Irving. They both deserve the award.

