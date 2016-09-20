Andanar bares plot to oust Duterte by 2017

PRESIDENTIAL Communications chief Martin Andanar on Monday claimed a group of Filipino-Americans were plotting to oust President Rodrigo Duterte by 2017.

Andanar, in a radio interview, cited information from a fellow Cabinet member in New York, but did not go into details.

“I will just not mention his name. He also heard in New York that there are Filipino-Americans who are planning, they are hatching a plan to oust the President by January 2017,” Andanar said.

The Palace official, however, said that the government had yet to verify the supposed plot.

“I told my colleague, ‘Buddy, verify it first.’ Because, I said, such report is no joke. We have to be very careful … But then again, if you have all of this news going around internationally, it does not help,” Andanar said.

But he expressed confidence the ouster plot will not prosper because Duterte obtained a 91 percent trust rating early in his presidency.

Duterte had accused the “Yellows”—members of the erstwhile ruling Liberal party—of being behind a supposed plot to impeach him, but Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo denied this.