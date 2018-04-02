Andanar: Safety of tourists a priority

The safety of all tourists in the country should always be included in the list of priorities of the national and local government, Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) secretary Martin Andanar said on Sunday.

“Let this serve as a wake up call to national and local government that the safety of all tourists is of paramount importance,” Andanar said in a statement.

“Qualified medical personnel and life-saving equipment must always be present and ready, especially in places where adventure sports are main attractions such as wind and board surfing in Siargao,” he added.

The statement was made in connection with what happened to the son of broadcaster Karen Davila.

In a Facebook post, Davila said her son David on Friday had an accident while taking up surfing lessons in Siargao, a popular tourist destination.

According to Davila, her son needed treatment for a bleeding nose but there were no first aid clinics or lifeguards in the beach.

In a statement on Saturday, House Speaker and Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez of Davao del Norte said that he and Gov. Sol Matugas and Rep. Francisco Jose Matugas 2nd of Surigao del Norte, are working on ways to address the lack of infrastructure in Siargao.

According to Alvarez, he will make sure that the needed budget will be released for the projects to ensure the safety of tourists.

“Local government units [LGUs] in popular tourist sites should ensure that tourist facilities in their respective areas are properly maintained. Beach resorts should always have lifeguards on duty, and surfing and diving instructors should have proper training and possess the requisite certification,” Alvarez said.

“LGUs, in coordination with the Department of Tourism, should conduct regular inspections of the facilities of tourist destinations to ensure public safety at all times,” he added.