Andanar to be probed over P60-M ad deal

Special Assistant to the President (SAP) Christopher “Bong” Go has confirmed that Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar is among those whom the Office of the President (OP) will be investigating in connection with a P60-million advertisement deal between the Department of Tourism (DoT) and state-run People’s Television.

In a news briefing on Thursday, Malacañang spokesman Harry Roque Jr. cited Go’s statement on the probe.

“When I confirmed that there was an investigation, of course it will be an investigation that will cover anyone. I leave the statement of SAP Bong Go for whatever it is worth, he was the one quoted as having said that Andanar is a part of [the investigation]so I will let it be,” Roque said.

“It would be an investigation that would cover everyone. It [advertisement deal]is being investigated by the Office of the President,” he added.

Roque said there was no timetable for the investigation, since it would be an administrative and informal probe involving people serving at the pleasure of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Over the weekend, the Commission on Audit (CoA) released an audit report stating that the P60 million paid for by the DoT to People’s Television for 2017 allegedly “[was]not supported with proper documents such as Memorandum of Agreement [MoA] and Certificate of Performance [CoP].”

The audit report also stated that payments totaling P60,009,560 represented “segment buy and spot placement in airing the DoT commercial advertisements within the airtime provided to Blocktimer BMUI for the daily telecast of its program, Kilos Pronto.”

BMUI stands for Bitag Media Unlimited Inc. owned by Teo’s brother, Ben Tulfo.

In another audit report, the commission said more than P10 million in incentives and allowances was granted also in 2017 to People’s Television officials and employees without the approval of the Office of the President.

The audit commission recommended that People’s Television “[s]ubmit a copy of the authority from the” Office of the President for the grant of allowances to officials and employees of the state-run television network.

Despite the controversy over the advertising deal with the People’s Television, Roque said Tourism Secretary Wanda Tulfo-Teo was still trusted by the President.

Roque kept mum when asked if the advertising deal amounted to a corrupt practice.

“I reserve judgment on the matter because it is being investigated by the [Office of the President],” he replied.

Earlier this week, Roque said news about the ad deal had reached the President, who has repeatedly shown his strong stance against corruption.

This was not the first time Teo was caught up in an anomaly in connection with perceived corruption.

She was in hot water earlier this year for reportedly bringing her make-up artist and utility staff to her foreign travels.

Teo, in her defense, said she brought her executive assistant, not a make-up artist.

Malacañang also defended Teo, saying it was her job to promote the Philippines to other countries.

The Tulfos are known supporters of Duterte during the 2016 campaign.

WITH REINA C. TOLENTINO