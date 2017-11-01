Ando adds 3 bronze to SKorea tilt medal haul

The national weightlifting team claimed three more bronze medals courtesy of Cebuana Elreen Ando at the close of the 2017 Asian Cup and Asian Inter-Club Weightlifting Championships held at the Yongha Weightlifting Gymnasium in Yanggu County, Gangwon Province in South Korea.

Ando snatched the last three bronzes in the women’s 63-kilogram division snatch, clean and jerk.

Ando, fifth placer in the 2017 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, lifted a total of 198 kgs to finish third behind an Uzbek bet who got the gold with 201 kgs and South Korean lifter who earned the silver with 200 kgs.

Overall, the Philippine delegation will be going home with 12 medals—three golds, three silvers and six bronzes—in the tournament participated in by more than 100 lifters from some 20 countries and sanctioned by the Asian Weightlifting Federation.

Taiwan Summer World University Games veteran Elien Rose Perez pocketed three golds in the women’s 53-kilogram division (snatch, clean and jerk, and total) while Maria Dessa Delos Santos secured six medals—one silver (Asian Cup) and one bronze (Asian Inter-Club) in snatch, one silver (Asian Cup) and one bronze (Asian Inter-Club) in clean and jerk, and one silver (Asian Cup) and one bronze (Asian Inter-Club) in the women’s 58-kg. category.

The other members of the team were Mary Flor Diaz and Margaret Colonia, and coaches Ramon Solis and Allen Diaz.