Andrade conquers Borneo International Marathon

MILO Marathon King Joerge Andrade won his first international 42-kilometer race at the Borneo International Marathon (BIM) on Sunday in Sabah.

Andrade won the men’s open division with a time of 2:54:14, beating rivals from Kenya, Taiwan, Brunei, and Malaysia.

Andrade is the second Filipino to win Borneo’s flagship marathon following Noel Tillor, a MILO Marathon regular from Cebu, who won the 42K race open division in 2016. The BIM stint is Andrade’s grand prize for winning the 41st National MILO Marathon National Finals in 2017.

Andrade received a cash prize of MYR 1,200 (approx. P15,700), a medal, and a Suunto GPS smart watch. “I am very thankful to everyone and to MILO who have supported me in this journey. This feat is something that I will treasure for a long time,” he said.