Andre Baldovino’s ‘Temper’

Last call for visual artist’s first solo exhibition today marks the final showing of visual artist Andre Baldovino’s first solo exhibition at the ArtistSpace. Entitled

“Temper,” it starts with willful play: a brush, a palette knife, a tube of paint, several canvases strewn along the walls of a simple studio.

The artist follows no rule, no grid, no sketch; the paint glides along the canvas in whichever way.

Thick swathes of paint are applied randomly to create volume, and jumping from one canvas to another, he obeys none but a whim. He then takes a step back.

If moments earlier there was no visible progression, now the artist starts to calculate. Perhaps balance, perhaps detail, perhaps no logic at all.

Rendering the spectrum of color—blues to violets, yellows and reds to oranges—the artist creates varied moods.

The viewer might observe these and more, but in the end these tempers are but abstractions, and whether one understands it or not, these expressions in art will always fascinate.

Baldovino, who obtained a degree in Political Science from the Ateneo de Manila University, equipped himself further with a degree in Fine Arts – Majoring in Painting from the University of the Philippines in Diliman.

His works, finding homes in various private collections, explores the abstract with his latest series that touches upon moods and technical painting.

Since 2013, Baldovino has joined various group exhibitions in art galleries and museums such as Erehwon Center for the Arts, Light & Space Contemporary, SiningKamalig, Vongarde Gallery, and Vetro in Quezon City; GSIS Museo ng Sining in Pasay City; and SET Artist Run Space in Makati City.