Andretti named honorary official

DAYTONA BEACH: Mario Andretti, one of only four drivers to win both the Daytona 500 and the Rolex 24 At Daytona, will serve as the Honorary Race Official for the 59th annual Daytona 500 on February 26.

“It’s an honor to host Mario Andretti for the Daytona 500,” Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said. “Mario is part of an exclusive club of champions at the ‘World Center of Racing’ and arguably has the most recognizable name in the entire history of auto racing.”

“His victory here in 1967 has grown to legendary status and is truly one of the most significant moments in the history of the speedway and our community,” he added.

Andretti is considered by many to be the greatest driver in the history of motor sports, having been named Co-Driver of Century by the Associated Press in 1999.

He won the 1978 Formula One World Championship, four IndyCar Series championships and the Indianapolis 500 in 1969. Andretti and AJ Foyt are the only drivers to have won both the Daytona 500 and the Indianapolis 500.

Andretti and Daytona International Speedway will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of his 1967 Daytona 500 triumph throughout Speedweeks 2017

As part of his Honorary Race Official duties, Andretti will be introduced at the drivers’ meeting, participate in pre-race ceremonies, ride in one of the parade cars and take part in question-and-answer sessions in fan hospitality areas and the UNOH Fanzone.

In addition, a replica of Andretti’s 1967 Daytona 500-winning No. 11 Holman-Moody Ford will be on display on Daytona 500 Weekend in the UNOH Fanzone.

TNS