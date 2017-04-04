Andrew Lincoln, ‘actually’

After all the stress and pain the character Rick Grimes has been going through on the past seven seasons of The Walking Dead, I’ve been waiting to see something where actor Andrew Lincoln can play someone actually happy, relaxed and smiling.

After eight years of trying keep hold his little world together in a zombie drama, Andrew finally reprises his role as Mark (of the iconic handwritten signs) from the beloved 2003 film Love Actually.

I am huge fan of the film and was over the moon hearing about a sequel that would get us caught up on the lives of the characters fourteen years later. I may have had my hopes up too high as the sequel, Red Nose Day Actually is but a twelve-minute short put together to raise funds for the Red Nose Day charities and projects.

The short begins with Mark (Andrew Lincoln) once again ringing the doorbell of Juliet (Keira Knightley) and Peter’s (Chiwetel Eijofor) home with cards—and a little surprise to boot. Mark asks Juliet “Do you like the beard?” In reference of course to the haggard Rick Grimes beard he currently sports.

The mini sequel shows us how Billy Mack (Bill Nighy), Jamie (Colin Firth), Aurelia (Lucia Moniz), Daniel (Liam), Sam (Thomas Brodie Sangster), The Prime Minister (Hugh Grant), Natalie (Martine McCutcheon) and Rufus (Rowan Atkinson) are doing as well. They’re like old friends to fans of the film. And this isn’t the whole cast of characters yet!

Super fans who love raffles can actually join one on Omaze, where, as stated in the prize for the Love Actually contest: “You and a friend will jet off to London for a once-in-a-lifetime Love Actually-themed day. You’ll touch down at the airport, where Andrew Lincoln will be patiently awaiting your arrival, holding a sign with your name on it… You’ll keep the conversation going with Keira Knightley, who’ll meet you for afternoon tea somewhere perfectly posh.” Additionally, you’ll also get to meet the founder of Red Nose Day and writer and director of the film, Richard Curtis.

I do hope a full-length sequel becomes a reality and I hope Andrew Lincoln gets to do some more comedy. While The Walking Dead is still one of the strongest properties on cable, it has been losing viewers since season 6. Season 7 just ended—will season 8 offer something fresh for the fans and will see more character development from Daryl?

On that note, if you want to see Norman Reedus do something light and cheerful, he’s got a series called Ride following his adventures through America on a motorcycle.

Everyone needs a break from zombies and murderous, tyrannical baddies.