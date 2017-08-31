ANDROGYNY IN ART

Ina Jardiolin

Distressed leather and shoe molds become the unique canvases on which artist Ina Jardiolin shares her stories of wonder. Among the young, up-and-coming visual artists today, Jardiolin stands out among her peers thanks to her powerful artistic voice.

Her pieces, which comprise her latest solo exhibit, “Stretch(ed) Mark(ed),” explore self-identity, and fleshes out the “beauty in androgyny, while touching on the realities of life.” Against the natural texture of wood and leather, her thoughts and artistic visions come to life with such fierce vibrancy.

Hailing from a family whose craft is celebrated in the local footwear industry, Jardiolin utilizes these mediums with much dexterity. “My art is my own reaction to identity and the cultural expectations regarding gender,” Jardiolin explains. “I want the world to be more open to different ideas that veer away from usual norms.”

She conveys this strong message through the androgyny of her subjects in each of her paintings. She also invites viewers to “embrace both male and female energies and to take a genuine look at one’s self, and to be true to that vision.”

Apart from mounted paintings using leather scraps, Jardiolin will once again display art pieces using wooden shoe lasts (referred to as hulma by local shoemakers) in her exhibit. She is the first artist to make use of this vintage shoe-making implement as a canvas.

“Stretch(ed) Mark(ed)” runs from September 10 to 25, 2017, at Kaida Contemporary, #45 Scout Madrinan, South Triangle, Quezon City.