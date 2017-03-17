‘Ang Babaeng Humayo’ is Malaysian film fest opener

PLUS: James Reid focuses on music after tiring teleseryes

ASEAN International Film Festival and Awards (AIFFA) director Livan Tajang just visited Manila to announce the activities of the biennial film festival in Sarawak, Malaysia.

In a press conference at the Cinematheque in Manila, she happily reported that more than 30 films from the Philippines were submitted to the festival, which started in 2013.

“We accept every film, in whatever genre. We never reject submissions based on subject alone. For those that need further discussion, should we say, topics on the touchy or sensitive side, we might not screen them publicly, but they will still be considered and screened by our jury,” she explained.

Lav Diaz’s Ang Babaeng Humayo starring Charo Santos-Concio and John Lloyd Cruz will be the opening film of AIFFA 2017.

“He is a very good filmmaker. He is a maverick. I am really interested in his work and I want our audiences to learn more about him too,” Tajang said about the internationally acclaimed Filipino director.

Another highlight of the festival is Jaclyn Jose who has been invited as a speaker at the festival. “Being the first Southeast Asian to win the Best Actress award at Cannes for Ma’ Rosa, there is so much interest about her. As an actress coming from the ASEAN region, we are mighty proud of her achievement.”

AIFFA does not just cover the three days of film screenings but also a series of different events including a three-day Hollywood Master Class Program for young filmmakers in Kuala Lumpur, and a media promotion in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

She also added that in April, there will be free ASEAN films every weekend at the popular Godown Amphitheatre Waterfront.

Filmmakers participating in this year’s event will also benefit from the first AIFFA Film Biz World, which sees the region’s largest media investors comprising of creative producers, IP owners, distributors and content financiers come together, she informed.

AIFFA 2017 will be held at Kuching, the state capital of Sarawak, from May 4 to May 6.

***

James Reid, the face of the camera-loving generation of millennials, headlined the launch of Fujifilm’s newest mirrorless innovation, the X-T20 on March 11, at the Glorietta Activity Center in Makati.

The extremely popular heartthrob has indeed gone far in his photographic journey. James was drawn to the art while filming the hit series On The Wings Of Love. He experimented on different cameras until he decided that Fujifilm suited his needs best. In his last soap Till I Met You,” James even played a Fujifilm-armed photographer.

“It’s great to endorse a new camera that I love and use frequently,” James said. Being a strong and highly influential presence on social media, constantly updating his fans with well-defined photographs, expect more vivid photos and movie quality videos from James.

With regards to his projects with girlfriend Nadine Lustre for 2017, James said they will not be doing another TV series but instead will concentrate on music and doing a movie.

“We’ve done two teleseryes in one year. It’s very tiring [and]we really want to try something different. We want to focus more on music for a while. It’s something I always wanted to do, something I’m really passionate about so I’m giving it a try,” he said.

He will be releasing his solo music album of his own compositions soon. All of the songs in the album are about Nadine, whom he proudly declares is the inspiration for his music.