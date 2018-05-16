‘Ang Huling El Bimbo’ brings back the ‘90s to stage

Back in the ‘90s, teens and young adults gathering in groups every afternoon was a common scene in most neighborhoods.

With drinks and snacks in one hand—sans the smartphones of today’s generation—these unwary youth talk about friendship, love or heartbreak, among other things. Complementing the scene would be a loud speaker or a radio blasting songs of one of the most iconic bands of that era, Eraserheads.

Accompanying growing generation at that time, Ely Buendia, Raymund Marasigan, Buddy Zabala, and Marcus Adoro created songs that ‘90s babies—eventually to be labeled as millennials—would take with them as their life anthem.

The struggles of courtship? There’s “Ligaya” for that. How about heartbreak? “Pare Ko” pretty much sums it up. And who could not know “Ang Huling El Bimbo” and the tragic story of a boy who fell in love with an excellent El Bimbo dancer and Paraluman look-alike only to learn that she eventually died in a dingy lane, arguably representing all the star-crossed lovers?

It is therefore no longer a wonder that whenever one of their greatest hits are played on the radio—or over the now-popular favorite music streaming sites—memories of those afternoon rendezvous, budding romances or first heart breaks are conjured.

Now imagine the emotional intensity if these same songs are to be used in a grand musical production.

Musical of memories

Come July 20, one need not to imagine as Resorts World Manila (RWM) is set to bring back Filipino generations to the days of their youth with “Ang Huling El Bimbo,” its ninth theater production, at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

Together with its production outfit Full House Theater Company, Inc. (FHTC), in cooperation with Ultimate Shows, Inc., RWM assembles some of the most notable names in Philippine theater today— including playwright Dingdong Novenario (“Kafatiran,” “Nothing But Dreams”), musical director Myke Salomon (“Rak of Aegis,” “3 Stars and a Sun”), and director and choreographer Dexter Santos (“Orosman at Zafira,” “Maxie the Musicale”), among others—to create the upcoming theater extravaganza.

The musical tells the story of three friends who have drifted apart in adulthood until fate reunites them to confront their haunted past. Told in two timelines, the ‘90s and the contemporary time, the musical stars Gian Magdangal, Jon Santos, OJ Mariano, Reb Atadero, Topper Fabregas, Boo Gabunada, Sheila Francisco and Tanya Manalang.

“Ang Huling El Bimbo is a new musical. We are very excited about it because it’s live, it’s original, it’s Pinoy and the whole beauty of it is that we are coming up with new characters and new narratives based on iconic songs,” director Santos simplified when asked what the musical is all about during its media conference.

Song selection

With over 40 songs from at least seven albums under the band’s name, Santos and his team admitted that it could have been overwhelming for them to select which songs are used for the musical.

“But from the onset, we knew that we don’t want to be slaves of the songs, we wanted to see their lyrics. So, we all agreed that we will have the narrative first, before deciding what songs to choose,” Santos detailed.

“I think the musical is an opportunity to retell the stories of each songs in different contexts,” he added.

Ang Huling El Bimbo is not merely about all the fuzzy feelings. Like Eraserheads, who have written songs such as “Poor Man’s Grave” and “Spolarium” that reflect socio-political issues, the musical will also carry themes of serious nature.

“What we have right now are stories about depression and people failing to communicate to each other, and these will also be tackled,” said Novenario during the press conference.

“It may not be your conventional ‘razzle-dazzle’ musical theater which I think that’s what makes it more exciting. After you come out of the theater, you begin to think about it and that’s when it really works,” he added.

In conclusion, FHTC artistic director Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo promised that while Ang Huling El Bimbo will delight fans of the band, non-fans will still enjoy the show.

“The thrust of the story is you will be able to relate to each character. We take the songs, break them and flesh out narratives that involve very real people and very real issues. As such, any age from the ‘90s up to now can relate to at least one character that carries similar angst or aspirations,” she finally noted.