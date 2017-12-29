Friday, December 29, 2017
    ‘Ang Larawan’ wins filmfest Best Picture plum

    Ang Larawan – the movie adaptation of the English play, “A Portrait of the Artist as Filipino” by National Artist Nick Joaquin – won the Best Picture award in the 43rd Metro Manila Film Festival Gabi Ng Parangal held on December 27 at the Kia Theater in Cubao, Quezon City.

    Joanna Ampil, the lead actress of the film produced by a group headed by singer-actress Celeste Legaspi, was named Best Actress, beating Jennylyn Mercado (“All Of You”), Erich Gonzales (“Siargao”) and Dawn Zulueta (“Meant to Beh”) in the race.

    Derek Ramsay won the Best Actor award for his role in All Of You.

    BRAVO! The women behind ‘Ang Larawan’ celebrate the musical’s Best Picture Award at the 43rd Metro Manila Film Festival Gabi Ng Parangal at the Kia Theater. From left: Joanna Ampil, Rachel Alejandro, Celeste Legaspi, Dulce and Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo. PHOTO BY JOHN MICAH SEBASTIAN

    Siargao was declared 2nd Best Picture, which won for Paul Soriano the Best Director Award earlier in the ceremonies. The Ramsay-Mercado starrer won 3rd Best Picture. Only five of the eight entries were nominated in the Best Picture derby. The other two were “Ang Panday” and “Deadma Walking.”


    Best Supporting Actress was Jasmine Curtis for Siargao, while Edgar Allan Guzman was declared Best Supporting Actor for his role as best friend to Joross Gamboa’s character in Deadma Walking.

    As reported by the MMFF executive committee, the first-day gross receipts of this year’s festival exceeded the earnings of the 2015 edition which has so far posted the highest figures, totaling more than P1 billion at the end of the two-week all-Filipino movie showing nationwide.

    MMFF spokesman Noel Ferrer said foot traffic also tripled from last year’s, attributed to the return of more commercially viable entries compared with the indie film-dominated festival in 2016.

    Below is the complete list of winners:

    Best Picture: Ang Larawan
    2nd Best Picture: Siargao
    3rd Best Picture: All Of You
    Gatpuno Antonio J. Villegas Cultural Award: Ang Larawan
    Fernando Poe Jr. Memorial Award: Ang Panday
    Best Actress: Joanna Ampil, Ang Larawan
    Best Actor: Derek Ramsay, All Of You
    Best Director: Paul Soriano, Siargao
    Best Supporting Actress; Jasmine Curtis, Siargao
    Best Supporting Actor: Edgar Allan Guzman, Deadma Walking
    Special Jury Prize: Nick Joaquin (Posthumous) and Coco Martin
    Full-Length Film People’s Choice Award: “Gandarrapiddo: The Revenger Squad”
    Best Screenplay: All Of You
    Best Child Performer: Baeby Baste, Meant to Beh
    Best Cinematography: Siargao
    Best Theme Song: “Alon” by Hale, Siargao
    Best Editing: Siargao
    Best Visual Effects: Ang Panday
    Best Musical Score: Ang Larawan
    Best Production Design: Ang Larawan
    Best Float: Deadma Walking
    Children’s Choice Award: Ang Panday
    Short Film People’s Choice Award: “Noel”
    Short Film Best Picture: “Anong Nangyari Kay Nicanor Dante?”
    Male Star of the Night: Derek Ramsay
    Female Star of the Night: Erich Gonzales

    Hosting the awards night were Paolo Bediones, Cindy Miranda and Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa, who was one of two leading ladies of Martin in Ang Panday. The other leading lady was Mariel de Leon.

