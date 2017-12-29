‘Ang Larawan’ wins filmfest Best Picture plum

Ang Larawan – the movie adaptation of the English play, “A Portrait of the Artist as Filipino” by National Artist Nick Joaquin – won the Best Picture award in the 43rd Metro Manila Film Festival Gabi Ng Parangal held on December 27 at the Kia Theater in Cubao, Quezon City.

Joanna Ampil, the lead actress of the film produced by a group headed by singer-actress Celeste Legaspi, was named Best Actress, beating Jennylyn Mercado (“All Of You”), Erich Gonzales (“Siargao”) and Dawn Zulueta (“Meant to Beh”) in the race.

Derek Ramsay won the Best Actor award for his role in All Of You.

Siargao was declared 2nd Best Picture, which won for Paul Soriano the Best Director Award earlier in the ceremonies. The Ramsay-Mercado starrer won 3rd Best Picture. Only five of the eight entries were nominated in the Best Picture derby. The other two were “Ang Panday” and “Deadma Walking.”

Best Supporting Actress was Jasmine Curtis for Siargao, while Edgar Allan Guzman was declared Best Supporting Actor for his role as best friend to Joross Gamboa’s character in Deadma Walking.

As reported by the MMFF executive committee, the first-day gross receipts of this year’s festival exceeded the earnings of the 2015 edition which has so far posted the highest figures, totaling more than P1 billion at the end of the two-week all-Filipino movie showing nationwide.

MMFF spokesman Noel Ferrer said foot traffic also tripled from last year’s, attributed to the return of more commercially viable entries compared with the indie film-dominated festival in 2016.

Below is the complete list of winners:

Best Picture: Ang Larawan

2nd Best Picture: Siargao

3rd Best Picture: All Of You

Gatpuno Antonio J. Villegas Cultural Award: Ang Larawan

Fernando Poe Jr. Memorial Award: Ang Panday

Best Actress: Joanna Ampil, Ang Larawan

Best Actor: Derek Ramsay, All Of You

Best Director: Paul Soriano, Siargao

Best Supporting Actress; Jasmine Curtis, Siargao

Best Supporting Actor: Edgar Allan Guzman, Deadma Walking

Special Jury Prize: Nick Joaquin (Posthumous) and Coco Martin

Full-Length Film People’s Choice Award: “Gandarrapiddo: The Revenger Squad”

Best Screenplay: All Of You

Best Child Performer: Baeby Baste, Meant to Beh

Best Cinematography: Siargao

Best Theme Song: “Alon” by Hale, Siargao

Best Editing: Siargao

Best Visual Effects: Ang Panday

Best Musical Score: Ang Larawan

Best Production Design: Ang Larawan

Best Float: Deadma Walking

Children’s Choice Award: Ang Panday

Short Film People’s Choice Award: “Noel”

Short Film Best Picture: “Anong Nangyari Kay Nicanor Dante?”

Male Star of the Night: Derek Ramsay

Female Star of the Night: Erich Gonzales

Hosting the awards night were Paolo Bediones, Cindy Miranda and Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa, who was one of two leading ladies of Martin in Ang Panday. The other leading lady was Mariel de Leon.