Ang Liga postpones Sunday games

With an unplayable pitch due to inclement weather, the management of Ang Liga Season 15 decided to postpone the four fixtures on Sunday at the San Beda College Football Field in Mendiola, Manila.

The announcement was made through Facebook and Twitter on Saturday night amid the heavy rains in the capital city.

“Due to the inclement weather in Manila, the pitch in San Beda College was rendered unplayable. Because of that, the matches scheduled for August 20 will be postponed and moved to another date,” the management said.

A triple-header in the second division and a lone fixture in the first division were suspended.

Leading teams National University, San Beda College and Don Bosco Technical College missed the chance to break their tie on points (three) in Division 2.

National U, which currently holds the top spot with a superior goal difference, and second-running San Beda were supposed to open the sixth match day.

Don Bosco, which pulled off a 3-2 stunner over the second team of Ateneo De Manila University, was set to tangle with the debuting Malayan Colleges Laguna in the second game.

The reserve squads of Ateneo and University of Perpetual Help System DALTA missed the opportunity to bounce back in their third game tussle after dropping their opening matches.

Meanwhile, Lyceum of the Philippines University and a skidding University of the East (UE) were set to clash in the lone Division 1 bout.

Lyceum currently sits on No. 5 with three points, which the Pirates nabbed following a 3-0 domination of traditional powerhouse University of the Philippines.

UE, on the hand, is languishing at the bottom of the table after the Red Warriors started their campaign in the preaseason collegiate football tournament with two straight defeats.

JEREMIAH M. SEVILLA