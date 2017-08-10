‘Ang Probinsyano’ cast leads ‘Saludo sa Sundalong Pilipino’

Coco Martin and co-stars find a meaningful way to celebrate the show’s 100th week on air

The cast of top-rated prime time series FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” meaningfully celebrated its 100th week on air by joining a show that paid tribute to the bravery and heroism of Filipino soldiers dubbed “Saludo sa Sundalong Pilipino.” Mounted by thier network, ABS-CBN, the program was held at the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Medical Center Auditorium on August 3.

Saludo sa Sundalong Pilipino came to be after the network learned that soldiers were requesting so see and meet the stars of the series as they recover from fighting for the country in Marawi and other areas in conflict. Happy to oblige and help raise morale in the force, lead stars Coco Martin and Yassi Pressman serenaded the troops, while Susan Roces, Jaime Fabregas, Mitch Valdez, Angel Aquino, Sid Lucero, and Mark Lapid also gave their messages of gratitude to the nation’s heroes.

After the show, the stars handed out grocery packages and personal care kits to the soldiers from ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya.

In his message, Martin, who plays a Special Action Force member series, said, “We owe our lives to all of you because you are the ones who defend our country. We love you and we hope that through this simple way we were able to make you happy.”

Maj. Marissa Narag of the AFP Medical Center thanked the network and the program in turn for taking time to be with the soldiers.

“Thank you especially to the performers for showing your talent to help alleviate stress in our minds even just for today,” she shared.

Meanwhile, at a press conference for Ang Probinsyano’s 100th week, Martin said, “I am happy that even if we are already in our 100th week, viewers still love and support the series. They inspire us to do our work well, which is why we will not stop in making scenes that are not just action-packed but also full of lessons.”

The actor further promised that viewers are set to witness more surprises every night as his character Cardo (Coco) faces new challenges as a SAF member with new plot twists and characters to bring action and thrill to the series.

Since September 2015, FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano has kept its spot as the most watched TV program nationwide, hitting an all-time high of 46.7 percent, according to data from Kantar Media. The show also became an avenue for renowned action stars such as Lito Lapid, John Regala, Jess Lapid, Victor Neri, at Efren Reyes, Jr. to once again take the limelight and showcase their action chops.

Moreover, Ang Probinsyano’s success has also gone beyond TV with the launch of its mobile game app, which allows users to experience the life of Cardo and save lives. The app has already reached close to one million downloads.

In terms of recognition, the action-series has also been cited by the House of the Representatives and different government officials including Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Mike Sueno and Philippine National Police chief Ronald De Rosa, for promoting crime awareness and prevention among audiences.

Several award-giving bodies have also recognized the series for reflecting the lives of Filipino families, among them the Catholic Mass Media Awards, KBP Golden Dove Awards, and the Box Office Entertainment Awards, where it bagged eight recognitions, setting history in the awards show.