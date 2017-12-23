Ang rules Asian Karting Open Championship

Jacob Ang won the overall crowns in the Formula 125 Sr. Open and the X30 SR classes of the Asian Karting Open Championship at the Kartodrome de Coloane Circuit in Macau recently.

Ang compiled 142 points after four legs held in Macau (June 10 to 11), Philippines (August 26 to 27), Thailand (November 2 to 4) and Macau (December 9 to 10) to win hands down the Formula 125 class over John Dizon (69 points) and Haopeng Zhang of China (67 points).

He also dominated the X30 SR class with an overall 137 points after four legs, besting fellow Filipinos Mikey Jordan (70 points) and John Dizon (68 points) in his campaign backed by San Miguel Corporation and Eagle Cement.

Other overall winners were Eduardo Coseteng (Formula 125 Jr. Open and X30 Jr), Zach David (Minirok), and Leung Pui Chiu (Formula 125 Veteran Open).

In the Macau leg, Ang placed second runner up behind champion Eshan Pieris and Royce Yu in the X30 class and 1st runner up behind Royce Yu in the Formula 125 Sr Open.