Angara colleagues pay tribute to ‘great visionary, exemplary public servant’

FORMER and current colleagues of the late Sen. Edgardo Angara paid tribute to a “great visionary and an exemplary public servant,” who served the government for almost 50 years.

“We’ve lost a public servant of highest integrity,” said former president Joseph “Erap” Estrada, now Manila mayor. He said that Angara had “the heart for the poor and championed the cause of education.”

“Itinuturing kong isang malaking karangalan na makilala ko siya at naging kaibaigan. I have such high hopes when I chose him as my running mate in [the]1998 elections,” he said.

Estrada added: “Alam kong maasahan ko ang kanyang katapatan, talino at galing at hangarin na maingat ang mga Pilipino mula sa kahirapan.”

Former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, now Pampanga Rep., called the late lawmaker “a giant among legal luminaries.”

Former Rene Saguisag said that while he and Angara had their differences because they took on different paths as lawyers, his perception of him changed in 1985 when the late senator headed the National Movement for Free Elections (Namfrel) that was to play a major role in the downfall of the dictator, Ferdinand Marcos.

To Rep. Pia Cayetano, Angara would always be her “Uncle Ed,” a fellow graduate from the University of the Philippines whose advice she sought on personal and political concerns and from whom she drew inspiration.

Former Senate President Aquilino “Nene” Pimentel Jr. echoed Estrada who cited Angara for “improving Philippine education with laws, including the establishment of the Commission on Higher Education.”

Sen. Joel Villanueva called Angara a “visionary who moved me to take action.”

Also expected to give their eulogies were Senators Juan Miguel Zubiri, Richard Gordon, Loren Legarda, Franklin Drilon, Vicente Sotto 3rd, and Ralph Recto.

Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel is expected to present Resolution 105 to the family of the late senator honoring him and highlighting his achievements in government service, including the landmark laws that he authored.

Also present for Angara’s necrological service were former vice president Noli de Castro, as well as former Senators Rodolfo Biazon, Robert Jaworski, Alfredo Lim, Heherzon Alvarez, Luisa “Loi” Ejercito, and Nikki Coseteng. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO