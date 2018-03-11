Angara files bill that will transform Marine Corps

SEN. Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara wants to transform the Philippine Marine Corps (PMC) into an independent service branch of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

He filed Senate Bill 1731 or the Philippine Marine Corps Act that aims to transform the PMC into the fourth service branch of the AFP that is “equal and mutually independent” as the three existing branches of the AFP— the Army, Air Force and Navy.

“Despite the lack of charter, the Marines Corps has provided seamless transition of military power between sea and land domains,” said Angara, a member of the PMC board of advisers.

“After their heroism in Marawi and past battles, it’s high time that we reward and recognize their achievements through its institutionalization,” he said.

Angara noted that the Philippine Marine Corps was initially established “to extinguish insurgent threats in the post-war decade.”

The senator said the PMC could play a crucial role in protecting the country’s territorial waters amid the West Philippine Sea and the Philippine Rise disputes.

“The country’s archipelagic makeup necessitates the need for a comprehensive yet rapidly deployable amphibious force primarily mandated to conduct sea-borne and on-shore tactical operations to protect the country’s territories, communities, and inhabitants,” he said.

The PMC would include ground combat, combat support, combat service support, aviation component, and such other units as may be necessary for the pursuit of its mandate.

“Just like the United States Marine Corps and the British Royal Marines, the Philippine Marine Corps is considered the shock force of the armed forces and is the first unit to be involved in any amphibious or sea-borne clashes,” Angara said. “Philippine history is replete with significant campaigns executed by the Phil. Marine Corps. During the 1960s, the Marines spearheaded the conduct of strategic maneuvers against the Hukbalahap.”

“In the following decade, the Marines were in most parts of Luzon neutralizing communist-terrorists. While in the 1980s, the group skillfully maintained order despite the country’s political turmoil. The Marines also curtailed the lawlessness of extremist groups in Mindanao from 1990s to 2000s. At present, the Phil. Marine Corps are not challenged by growing criminally, but are also tested by worsening natural disasters that harm the people in the same manner,” he said.

The bill seeks the establishment of PMC headquarters in all three major regions of the country—with the command center in Mindanao serving as its national headquarters.

Under SB 1731, the PMC “shall be headed by a Commandant, who would carry the rank of Lieutenant General.”