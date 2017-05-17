Angara named special envoy to EU

President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed former Senate president Edgardo Angara as the country’s special envoy to the European Union (EU).

Angara’s appointment paper dated May 3 was released by Malacañang on Wednesday. He will serve as a special envoy to the EU for five months, from April to September 2017.

Angara, 82, served as Senate president from 1993 to 1995, during the administration of President Fidel Ramos.

In 1998, he ran for vice president but lost to Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.

He was Agriculture secretary from 1999 to 2001, and Executive Secretary in 2001.

Angara’s new post comes with challenges given the tense relationship between Duterte and officials of the regional bloc.

Duterte had earlier lashed out at the EU for its criticism of his government’s war on drugs.

Malacañang also released the appointment papers of The Manila Times chairman emeritus Dante Ang as Duterte’s special envoy for international public relations, and former Davao City chief Senior Superintendent Vicente Danao Jr. as the commander of the National Anti-Illegal Drugs Task Force.

Duterte likewise named Renato Bermejo as the new Land Registration Authority administrator, replacing Eulalio Diaz 3rd, a nephew of Associate Justice Antonio Carpio.

The Office of the Executive Secretary, meanwhile, corrected that former House Speaker Jose de Venecia Jr. was appointed as special envoy for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation.

De Venecia was earlier announced as Duterte’s special envoy for intercultural dialogue. CATHERINE S. VALENTE