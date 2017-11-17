Angara seeks passage of ‘emergency medical services’ bill

SENATOR Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara has sought the passage of a bill that would strengthen the emergency medical services system in the country after a female passenger lost her arm in an accident at the Metro Rail Transit 3 (MRT-3) Ayala Station in Makati City on Tuesday.

Doctors at the Makati Medical Center successfully reattached the severed right arm of the victim, Angeline Fernando, 24, who fell on the tracks on November 14 after she felt dizzy shortly upon alighting from a northbound train.

Fernando’s parents are thankful that a fellow passenger, who happened to be a medical intern at the Chinese General Hospital, Dr. Charlie Jandic, was quick to assist Fernando when the accident happened.

“We can sat that Angeline is still lucky enough that she survived (from the accident) and is now in good condition,” said Angara, author of Senate Bill 1573, which mandates the development and institutionalization of emergency medical services system to ensure that there are enough qualified emergency medical service personnel in the country.

He said that emergency medicine was a “specialized discipline in the medical field focused on giving timely and coordinated health and safety services to victims of sudden illness or injury, prior to them reaching hospitals, health centers or any healthcare facility.”

“We are thankful that there is a passenger with medical training who rendered help immediately. But we can never be sure that in incidents like this there would be someone like Dr. Janvic who could help. That’s why we are pushing for the passage of the Emergency Medical Services System Act,” he said.

Transport Undersecretary Cesar Chavez was quoted in a news report saying that while MRT staff, particularly the safety and security unit, were trained to respond to emergencies, “at the time of the incident, there was no MRT staff on the platform” except for two security guards who assisted Fernando. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO