Angara sees fewer out-of-school youth

SEN. Juan Edgardo Angara is optimistic that the number of out-of-school youth will be reduced with the implementation of the free college tuition law this year.

“For those who will enroll in the next school year, their tuition is free. The law that will give the youth the opportunity to realize their dreams will be implemented at last,” said Angara, one of the authors of the free tuition law.

He cited a 2016 survey by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), which showed that one in every 10 Filipinos aged between six and 24 is an out-of-school child or youth (OSCY).

Based on the survey, of the 3.8 million out-of-school children/youths, 87% were 16 to 24 years old, 8% were 12 to 15 years old, and 5% percent were 6 to 11 years old.

RA 10931 covers the tuition, miscellaneous and other school fees of students enrolled in 112 state universities and colleges (SUCs), 78 local universities and colleges (LUCs), and all technical-vocational education and training (TVET) programs registered under the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda).

A tertiary education subsidy will be created to provide allowance to poor students for books, supplies, transportation, room and board, personal computer or laptop, and other education-related personal expenses.

Sen. Loren Legarda said the P40 billion budget for free tertiary education in 2018 will also cover admission, registration, entrance, development, guidance, athletic and cultural fees, as well as fees for library, computer, laboratory, school ID, handbook, medical, dental, and other similar or related fees charged by SUCs, LUCs and TVIs which cover other necessary costs supportive of instruction.

“While the law mandates SUCs, LUCs and TVIs to create a mechanism to enable students with the financial capacity to pay for their education to voluntarily opt out of the tuition and other school fees subsidy, I urge CHED to strengthen monitoring of the implementation of the law to ensure that we are prioritizing those who truly need this subsidy,” she said.

Legarda sad that all SUCs, LUCs and TVET institutions should also formulate and implement affirmative action programs to enhance access of disadvantaged students, such as Lumads (indigenous people); Muslims; persons with disabilities; students from public schools; and students from depressed areas.

Angara noted that the free elementary and high school system in the country has helped widen the access to education for Filipino children.

“Three decades after the free high school law, it’s high time that we replicate its benefits to our youth to help them finish college. We must ensure that 100 out of 100 students would be able to finish school from elementary to college,” Angara said.