Angara urges jobs for Marawi residents

SENATOR Juan Edgardo Angara on Saturday urged the public employment service offices (PESOs) in neighboring areas of Marawi City to provide jobs to displaced workers due to the ongoing conflict between government forces and the Maute extremist group.

He said that until the Marawi residents are not allowed to go back to their place of work in the city, due to security concerns, they will remain jobless.

“The PESOs in the region should be active in providing employment assistance to the displaced workers so that they will be able to provide for their families,” said Angara, vice chairman of the Senate labor committee.

Since violence erupted on May 23, around 400,000 people have been displaced, with many living in host communities or in evacuation centers across Mindanao.

Most of the displaced families took refuge in neighboring communities in Lanao Del Norte, Iligan and Cagayan De Oro.

Angara has worked for the passage of Republic Act 10691 that strengthens the PESO Act to ensure that all provinces, municipalities, cities and other strategic areas throughout the country will have their respective public employment service offices.

He lauded the Department of Labor and Employment for allocating P30 million for its Tulong Pangkabuhayan sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced (TUPAD) workers program, which now provides emergency employment assistance to nearly 2,300 displaced workers