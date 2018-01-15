Angara wants free education for disabled

SEN. Juan Edgardo Angara on Monday pressed for the passage of a bill that provides free education to children and youth with disabilities and special needs in public schools.

He filed Senate Bill 1331 that seeks to establish Inclusive Education Learning Resource Centers nationwide so that children and youth with special needs could be integrated in regular classes from kindergarten, elementary to high school.

“While the right to education of our children and youth with special needs is guaranteed by several laws, studies have shown that many persons with disabilities do not complete any primary education at all due to cost and social barriers,” Angara said.

“Their physical condition must not serve as a hindrance, including poverty, in going to school,” he added.

“Parents, siblings, and caregivers should also be equipped with a working knowledge of special education, an understanding of the psychology of children with special needs, and the awareness of their crucial role as educators.”

He deplored the report that only 620 out of 34,000 public elementary schools across the country either have a Special Education (SPED) center or offer a SPED program.

Under SB 1331, children and youth with special needs refer to those who are gifted or talented, or with neuropsychological retardation, learning disabilities, autism, emotional or behavioral disorders, speech and language disorders, hearing and visual impairments, deaf-blindness, physical or health disabilities, and multiple handicapping conditions, and are in need of special education as well as services for rehabilitation.

“These children should be provided with education in accordance with their needs to ensure that they fully develop their potentials toward self-sufficiency in preparation for adult living and to become participative members of society,” Angara said.

SB 1331 also provides that marginalized or disadvantaged children and youth with special needs coming from indigenous communities will be given priority in the grant of assistance which may come in the form of scholarship grants; allowance for transportation, food, lodging, and books; student loan programs; artistic and cultural tours; training programs; subsidies for educational assessment and diagnosis; and, other incentives.

Special equipment such as wheelchairs, crutches, special toilet and hygiene requirements, hearing aids, eyeglasses, learning devices, and other assistive devices required by students to optimize education and participation in the education process must also be provided for free or at discounted rates to deserving students.