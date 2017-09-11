Angel Locsin admits real score with rumored boyfriend

“No labels.”

After struggling to explain the kind of relationship she and film producer Neil Arce share, actress Angel Locsin finally found the phrase she considers to best describe them.

“Parang kayo pero hindi kayo (it’s like you’re together but you are not officially together). It’s difficult to explain but what I can say is, we do not hide from anyone when we go out. We also don’t date anyone else. So I think, label na lang [yung kulang],” the actress said at a press conference announcing her return to TV series “La Luna Sangre.”

The original lead of fantasy series “Lobo” from which La Luna became a spin-off, Locsin appeared during the pilot week of the latterbut was eventually killed in the series. She portrayed Malia’s mother in the Daniel Padilla-Kathryn Bernardo-starrer, but returned to the show on Monday with a new role as Jacintha Magsaysay.

Meanwhile, rumors that Arce [who was formerly in a relationship with actress Bela Padilla]and Locsin [whose last boyfriend was Luis Manzano]are dating began circulating in April when the former was spotted celebrating with the latter during her birthday, constantly posting their romantic photos and sweet nothings online thereafter.

“Yes, we exchange I love you’s, many times. Yes, napag-uusapan naman namin pero mas OK muna ang ganito, no labels,” Locsin further noted.

While it’s easy for naysayers to comment that the actress was just playing along the classic show business answers when celebrities are confronted about relationship status, Locsin raised a valid point.

“Di ba kasi, when you are officially together, one should ask and then the other should say yes. With that, may anniversary date. Wala kasing ganun sa amin so I can’t claim naman [that we are boyfriend-girlfriend],” she related.

But while she finds difficulty in labeling their relationship, Locsin was quick to point out Arce’s effect on her.

“I’m happy. When you have someone very honest and smart who supports you, who gives good life pieces of advice, whom you know will always be with you, you feel comfortable and relaxed. And that’s where I am right now,” Locsin shared smiling.

The actress admitted that they are both taking extra care in their current relationship because they don’t want to ruin their eight long years of friendship before falling in love.

“Iniingatan namin ang isa’t isa kasi nga pag nag-away kami, wala na kaming ibang makakausap,” Locsin said, adding that in their previous heartaches they would console each other.