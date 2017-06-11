Angel Locsin comforts Marawi evacuees

Former ‘Darna’ praised as real-life superhero

Whether as komiks superhero Darna in the past or in real life, Angel Locsin never fails to show her concern for people who find themselves in unfortunate situations.

Locsin has been the talk of the town since Thursday when she bravely visited evacuees of Marawi City at Ma’had Alnor Al-Islaime in Iligan City. She also dropped by St. Michael’s Cathedral unannounced to the delight of young and old sheltered there.

Her affinity to Mindanao, particularly with Marawi and the Maranao tribe, is because of her roots. According to the actress, her mother was adopted by a Muslim princess and her grandfather was among the sultans in the Islamic capital of the country.

In a post on her Facebook page Friday, the actress was praised for her gesture. “Angel in Iligan City expresses sympathy to the evacuees of Marawi City. Living up to her name, she’s truly an Angel, a real-life superhero. Kudos Angel. We are so proud of you,” it said.

A post by Puretuts read: “@civildefensePH Angel Locsin visits RCCC in Iligan City to volunteer n d humanitarian crisis brought about by Marawi crisis,” with a photo of the actress’ ID #076.

Reportedly, Locsin also expressed grief and outrage over the brutal shooting of two Lumad leaders and their civilian companion by paramilitary forces in Lianga, Surigao del Sur on social media in 2015 with the hashtag #StopLumadKillings. According to her sister Ella Colmenares-Sabino, they first visited the said Lumad community in 2009.

On Saturday, the admin of the actress’ Facebook page posted a lengthy treatise on her visit to Marawi.

“Here’s one for the record. Angel Locsin went to Marawi in her own volition, her own resources and capability, of course in the company of a few companions. With her usual generosity and compassion in check, this is classic Angel Locsin we have just witnessed again. No buzz nor frills were intended,” it said.

To address bashers that the actress was doing it for media mileage, the post continued, “Journalists covering the developments in the city happened to be there, thereby producing the intended media coverage. This is Angel Locsin in her finest, truest, most humane self. Offering nothing but pure and genuine compassion to fellowmen in great need of support with no expectations of anything in return. She has truly etched a very special place in our hearts. And, without a doubt, she will continue to do whatever she can to help out—with or without the buzz. Because that’s what angels do. She also happens to be our queen. And for that, we’re beyond proud and grateful. #StandFor Marawi #Peace #Freedom.”