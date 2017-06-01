Angel Locsin welcomes Liza Soberano into Darna’s world

After the much talked about revelation that Liza Soberano will soon fly as the Filipina superheroine in ABS-CBN’s movie remake of Darna, fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry immediately congratulated the 19-year-old. A day later, when everyone has said his or her piece, it was actress Angel Locsin’s turn to do so.

Making her welcoming gesture even more special, Locsin went as far as handing down the very same comic books that she first held when she got to play Darna. On Wednesday, Locsin shared a photo of Soberano holding three comic books accompanied with a hearty caption.

“These three comic books are very special to me. These were given to me way back when I was asked to play the role of Darna for me to get to know the super-heroine better. And for 10 years, I kept these. Now that we have a new Darna, I asked Tita Malou [Santos] to give these to Liza as my gift hoping they can help her just as they helped me,” Locsin wrote on her Instagram account @therealangellocsin.

Thereafter, Locsin wished for Soberano to continue the gesture when the time comes for the latter to pass on the iconic role.

“And just like the stone of Darna, I’m hoping that she’ll pass this on to her next successor someday. I wish Liza the best of luck! I know she’ll do great,” the actress added.

Finally, Locsin took the opportunity to thank the people behind her successful run as Darna as well as the fans who have taken the journey with her.

“Sa huling pagkakataon, maraming salamat po sa pagmamahal kay Darna. Salamat po sa former (GMA) and present network ko (ABS-CBN) pati ang Ravelo family sa pagkakataon. Now it’s time to welcome our new Darna.”

While everyone’s congratulatory messages mean a lot to the new Darna, it could be said that Locsin’s weigh the most as the 32-year-old was first considered to reprise the role she first took in GMA’s 2005 remake. Locsin, however, had to bid farewell to the role due to her spine injury.