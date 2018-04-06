Angeles city’s most wanted killed

A man wanted for drug-pushing, robbery and car theft was killed in a gunfight with authorities during a buy-bust in Angeles City, Pampanga, on Wednesday. Police identified the slain suspect as Cris Rosales, who is ranked No. 4 most wanted suspect in Angeles City. Angeles City Police Office-Police Station 4 conducted the operation against Rosales in a subdivision in Barangay Balibago. Sensing that he was dealing with lawmen, the suspect drew his firearm and fired at the poseur buyer, triggering a firefight. He was killed instantly. Recovered from Rosales were two heat-sealed sachets of shabu of undetermined amount, a caliber .45 pistol with five ammunition, a black motorcycle, six spent shells and a fired bullet. He has a standing warrant for his arrest issued by Regional Trial Court Branch 62 of Angeles City for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Rosales was also accused of robbery and car theft before the Angeles City Prosecutor’s Office.