Angeles police chief sacked over Koreans’ ‘hulidap’

The chief of police of Angeles City (Pampanga) was ousted from his post in connection with the hulidap (robbery-arrest) of three South Koreans by eight of his men last December.

Chief Supt. Aaron Aquino, Philippine National Police (PNP)-Central Luzon director, removed Signey Villaflor for

command responsibility and ordered him to report to the region’s Support Services Unit.

Villaflor was replaced by Senior Supt. Jose Hidalgo.

Reports disclosed that the police officers in Angeles City conducted a raid on December 30, 2016 at the condominium unit of the three South Koreans on the pretext of an anti-illegal gambling drive and allegedly took the victims’ golf sets, shoes, jewelry and laptops.

They also detained the three for seven hours only to release them after the victims gave P10,000 and P100,000 later.

Aquino said criminal and administrative cases were filed against the eight policemen.