Anger, grief after deadly Kabul bombing

KABUL: Anger was growing in Kabul Sunday, a day after a huge bomb hidden in an ambulance killed nearly 100 people and wounded scores more, highlighting the ability of insurgents to strike at the heart of Afghanistan. At least 95 people were killed and 191 wounded in the lunchtime attack claimed by the Taliban, which caused panic in the war-torn capital and overwhelmed its hospitals. US President Donald Trump called for “decisive action” against the Taliban over the assault — the second it has carried out in the city in a week — as other international leaders also condemned the attack. Ordinary Afghans took to social media to express their anguish and sorrow at rapidly worsening security, as the Taliban and the Islamic State group step up attacks on Kabul, turning it into one of the deadliest places in Afghanistan for civilians. “We are so heartbroken in Kabul that we don’t know how to start our new day,” Freshta Karim wrote on Twitter. On Facebook, Naweed Qaderi wrote: “It is a big shame for the government, they repeatedly fail to protect people. The leaders must lose a son or daughter to feel the pain of poor people.” The blast happened in a crowded area of the city where several high-profile organizations including the European Union have offices. The attack came exactly a week after Taliban insurgents stormed Kabul’s landmark Intercontinental hotel and killed at least 25 people, the majority foreigners.

AFP