Angkas transforms into a delivery service

FORMER motorcycle hailing app Angkas is now a parcel delivery service after the company was ordered by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to cease ferrying passengers.

In a social media post, Angkas announced that it was now Angkas Padala, describing itself as a “roadside delivery service where senders and recipients must meet the biker outside to give and receive items.”

Its service in Metro Manila has a base fare of P50, while its Cebu service has a base fare of P20. Reliable coverage hours start from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Last month, LTFRB spokesperson Aileen Lizada said that Angkas was “considered as closed” after she led the apprehension of 19 Angkas motorists who did not have proper permits.

It was found that Angkas, which is based in Makati, did not have a mayor’s permit to operate. The company was given three days to explain why they should be allowed to continue operations.

Lizada, with some members of the press, went to the office of Angkas but were not able to dialogue with the company’s officials.

“Angkas regrets not being able to welcome and dialogue with Board Member Lizada as key managers were out of office. We look forward to discussing the Board’s concerns with Angkas and find a way towards regulation for this space,” Angkas said in a statement.

In its response, the LTFRB cited Republic Act 4136, noting that every motor vehicle shall be registered under one of the following described classifications: private passenger automobiles; private trucks; and private motorcycles, scooters, or motor wheel attachments.

“Motor vehicles registered under these classifications shall not be used for hire under any circumstances and shall not be used to solicit, accept, or be used to transport passengers or freight for pay,” the LTFRB said.

The LTFRB and Angkas held a dialogue last December 12 to tackle the issues faced by the company. In coordination with the Department of Labor and Employment, the LTFRB also held a job fair for Angkas drivers.