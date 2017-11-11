‘Angkas’ wants to be like Uber, Grab TNVS

Motorcycle-hailing app “Angkas” asked the Department of Transportation (DoTr) to put their vehicles under the transport network vehicle service (TVNS) category.

“We hope that this unregulated sector can be professionalized and imbued with safety standards and coverage similar to that of TNVS.” Angkas said in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

“We ask our good Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, through the Land Transportation Regulatory Board, to respectfully consider an amendment to department order 2015-011 to allow two-wheeled vehicles under the TNVS category. Doing so will firmly put Angkas and all motorcycle-taxis officially under the jurisdiction of the LTFRB,” it added.

The department order lumps group sedans, Asian utility vehicles, sports utility vehicles, vans, or other similar vehicles in the TNVS category.

The motorcycle-hailing app which is based in Makati, has no mayor’s permit to operate.

On Thursday, LTFRB spokesman Aileen Lizada said that Angkas is now closed. However, the company was given three days to explain why they should be allowed to continue operations.

“Angkas regrets not being able to welcome and dialogue with LTFRB’s Lizada as key managers were out of the office. We look forward to discussing the board’s concerns with Angkas and find a way towards regulation for this space,” Angkas said.

“On behalf of its bikers, Angkas has always been open to regulation. We believe that the motorcycle taxi industry will benefit greatly from proper regulation to ensure standards of safety, training and the proper insurance coverage to protect the riding public,” it added.

Angkas said it provides free safety training and assessment, customer service training, safety gear and personal accident insurance for both its passengers and drivers.