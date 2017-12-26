Angkileng Hidden Sagada

I first heard about Angkileng many years ago. A friend who I often meet in Sagada every end of the year told me that there’s a third waterfalls in Sagada, after Bokong and Bomod-ok. It’s actually a series of waterfalls located far down south going to Suyo road, he said. This got me very excited.

I asked around Sagada if they knew about this waterfalls, and the locals mentioned that this must be the one located in the village of Angkileng.

Angkileng is one of the 19 barangay (villages) of Sagada. I have been going to Sagada for over three decades but it was only recently that I learned about Angkileng.

Sagada is a special place for travelers and adventurers.

It offers many activities such as trekking and spelunking and many other attractions including waterfalls, hidden lakes, underground rivers and cemeteries and hanging coffins.

Sagada is also a place for chilling out and enjoying the cool weather. People also come to this town to enjoy its many food offerings like home-made yoghurt, lemon pie and banana cake that could be washed down with mountain tea or mountain coffee. Recently, Sagada became the favorite destination of those going through a difficult break-up, those already on their way to move on from a bad relationship or simply those who wish to spend time alone.

But it is difficult to be alone in Sagada these days. How can you be when there are now over a thousand tourists who come to this hideaway every weekend. Thinking of climbing to Kiltepan on a cold morning to watch the sunrise? Think again as there are hundreds of others having the same idea. You don’t see the “sea of clouds” anymore but the “sea of people.” How about going inside Sumaging Cave or getting to Bomod-ok Falls? The trails there for getting in and getting out are now often hardly moving, as in EDSA-heavy!

There are still many spots though that one can go to minus the crowd. One of them is Angkileng. This remote barangay of Sagada has a population of fewer than a thousand people. It is Sagada’s vegetable basket. Many of the vegetables sold during Sagada’s Saturday market come from Angkileng. The village is also a major source of Sagada’s mountain coffee.

The hidden village of Angkileng is Sagada at its purest. It is a living museum.

How to get there

The gateway to Angkileng is Sagada. Getting to Sagada is now much easier than before. The 160-kilometer road from Baguio City going up all the way to Sagada is now all well-paved. Those with private vehicles can actually do it in four hours. But driving on Halsema Highway, with its spectacular views of the Cordilleras, is already part of the adventure, so there’s no point in driving fast.

Those going there by public transport can take an overnight bus to Baguio, and then an early morning bus to Sagada. The best connection is the 10 p.m. bus from Manila that arrives in Baguio at 4 a.m., and then the 5 a.m. bus in Baguio that arrives in Sagada before noon. There are also buses that go directly to Bontoc, and from Bontoc, a short jeepney ride to Sagada.

Another alternative is to take an overnight bus from Manila to Banaue at 10 p.m. It arrives at 6 a.m. You may either explore Banaue first and hop on a jeepney going to Bontoc the next day or take the jeepney to Bontoc immediately. Either way, there are regular jeepneys from Bontoc to Sagada.

Angkileng is about 5 kilometers from Sagada Poblacion. Drive south, and then turn right to Suyo Road (going to Sumaging Cave), and continue the drive to Angkileng. The village is actually at the end of the road. Driving time is about 20 minutes. Park at the Angkileng National High School ground.

What to see, what to do

All tourists staying in Sagada are required to pay P35 environmental fee at the tourism office inside the municipal hall. It is also here where a guide for Angkileng can be hired. Tell the guide you wish to visit Pongas Falls.

The tourism office only assigns guides who are familiar with Angkileng. The trails going to Pongas Falls are quite tricky–one has to choose either canyoneering or bouldering. Either way, one has to be prepared physically and mentally, as doing Angkileng is probably the most physically demanding in Sagada, compared to cave connection or Bomod-ok trek.

The trail to Pongas Falls starts at the Angkileng National High School ground and leads to the hanging bridge that crosses Malitep River. It continues to the path along rice and vegetable terraces, then passes thru the village, before ascending to the lower river leading to the waterfalls, a series of them.

Canyoneering takes climbing from waterfalls to waterfalls, all the way to the main gully that goes to the main twin falls. The alternative trail on the right side of the river requires balancing on narrow, slippery path.

Either way, the trip to Angkileng is quite rewarding as only a few travelers come this way to explore this hidden side of Sagada.

Where to stay, where to eat.

There are now available lodging places in Angkileng, so it is best to stay in Sagada Poblacion where there are several dozen guest-houses available.

Most of the guest-houses offer basic lodging (P350 per person, shared bathroom) or private room (P1,000-P1,500, twin-sharing, with private bathroom). The most popular are St. Joseph’s, Ganduyan Inn, Misty Lodge, Kanip-Aw, Isabello’s Inn, Alapo’s, George’s, Sagada Guesthouse, Bilza Lodge, Mapia-Aw, Olahniban, Rock Inn and Shamrock’s.

For dining, it is also worth trying native Sagada cuisine. Try the pinikpikan but avoid watching how this soup dish is prepared. Or, how about some etag, their native ham? The pork is prepared by curing the meat with salt, then smoked and then dried for months. The result is a dark smelly dried meat rotting with maggots. It’s a nice touch to try something exotic if you take the off-the-beaten trails to Angkileng.