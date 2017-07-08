Angkla, Movement for Maritime pitch for integrated maritime industry

Two maritime events successively took place last week of July to tackle the same issue: bringing together stakeholders to prepare a maritime agenda that reflects the goals, strategies and targets of the various sectors constituting the country’s maritime industry.

The Movement for Maritime Philippines (MMP) held the first of a series of workshops intended to finalize the various maritime sectors’ roadmaps to be consolidated in a National Maritime Agenda. The Human Capital Sector workshop was held last June 29, 2017, at the AMOSUP Seafarers’ Center in Intramuros, Manila.

Subdivided into three sub-sectors to properly ascribe the respective concerns and issues pertaining to the maritime human capital sector, the following were identified: a) maritime education and training sub-sector, b) employment sub-sector, and c) welfare and re-integration sub-sector. The workshop was conducted to validate the sub-sectors’ roadmaps at the same time identify areas where collaboration could be had taking into account differences and sometimes conflicting views between and among them. Among those who participated at the workshop were representatives of maritime institutes and training centers, manning companies and those involved in seafarers’ welfare and re-integration.

MARINA OIC-Executive Director of the STCW Office, Atty. Joy Ban-eg in her remarks expressed appreciation of the initiatives of MMP and which she recognized as providing useful inputs to the agency’s preparation of the Maritime Industry Development Program (MIDP). Atty. Ban-eg who heads the manpower team of the MIDP committee agreed to work closely with the MMP’s human capital team.

The Angkla party-list, led by Congressman Jesulito Manalo the following day, June 30, convened the Maritime Leaders Conference at the Summit Ridge in Tagaytay City. The conference theme “Partners towards Philippine Maritime Development” aptly described the objective of the conference, which was to strengthen cooperation among the industry stakeholders. The Angkla conference underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation among the various sectors and sustaining the partnership between government and industry.

Conference participants agreed that holding regular dialogues and consultations such as that initiated by Angkla would help set clear policy directions and at the same time promote broader multi-sectoral participation. The focus of the conference revolved on the subject of shipbuilding and crewing, both of which were important components of the country’s maritime industry.

The conference was capped by a review of the accomplishments of Angkla party-list which included the designation of MARINA as the single administration for the STCW Convention and the Naval Architecture Modernization Law. Several maritime bills, which aim to improve the maritime industry, were filed in the current Congress. Cong. Manalo pledged to work even more aggressively for the industry even as he prompted conference participants to optimize the opportunity of having a maritime representation in Congress.